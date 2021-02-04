NOW MagazineAll EventsFamily Day Magic Party

Family Day Magic Party

Family Day Magic Party

by
1 1 people viewed this event.

Virtual magic shows with magicians performing tricks and illusions presented live from inside Illusionarium. Feb 13, 14 and 15 at 2 and 3 pm. Free. Reserve. 100 tickets available for each performance.

http://Illusionarium.ca

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-02-13 @ 02:00 PM to
2021-02-15 @ 03:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Community Events

Location Page

Virtual Event

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.