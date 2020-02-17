Join choreographers Pia Bouman and Annie Feiler for a movement workshop that will guide participants through Carlos Bunga’s sprawling cardboard installation, "A Sudden Beginning". Through a series of somatic prompts, participants will be invited to interact with the installation and reflect on themes of architecture and temporality. 11:30 am & 2:30 pm. Included w/ admission.

