Family-Friendly Films & At-Home Activities by The Royal Cinema

Angela, programmer of the I Can Do That family-friendly film series, will be going live on The Royal Cinema's instagram. She'll recommend movies to watch & provide related activities that you can try at home. There will be something for all ages - if you’re living or working with kids this is a great resource. Angela will offer ways to turn her watch list into a fun, interactive & educational experience, & recommend other arts-based programs to keep the whole family busy, entertained & engaged. 8 pm. Free. instagram.com/theroyalto