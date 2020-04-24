Family-Friendly Films & At-Home Activities by The Royal Cinema

Google Calendar - Family-Friendly Films & At-Home Activities by The Royal Cinema - 2020-04-24 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Family-Friendly Films & At-Home Activities by The Royal Cinema - 2020-04-24 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Family-Friendly Films & At-Home Activities by The Royal Cinema - 2020-04-24 20:00:00 iCalendar - Family-Friendly Films & At-Home Activities by The Royal Cinema - 2020-04-24 20:00:00

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Angela, programmer of the I Can Do That family-friendly film series, will be going live on The Royal Cinema's instagram. She'll recommend movies to watch & provide related activities that you can try at home. There will be something for all ages - if you’re living or working with kids this is a great resource. Angela will offer ways to turn her watch list into a fun, interactive & educational experience, & recommend other arts-based programs to keep the whole family busy, entertained & engaged. 8 pm. Free. instagram.com/theroyalto

Info

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free, Kid-Friendly
Community Events, Film
Google Calendar - Family-Friendly Films & At-Home Activities by The Royal Cinema - 2020-04-24 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Family-Friendly Films & At-Home Activities by The Royal Cinema - 2020-04-24 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Family-Friendly Films & At-Home Activities by The Royal Cinema - 2020-04-24 20:00:00 iCalendar - Family-Friendly Films & At-Home Activities by The Royal Cinema - 2020-04-24 20:00:00