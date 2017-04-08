Family Nature Walk: Burning the Black Oak Savannah
High Park Nature Centre 375 Colborne Lodge, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2Z3
Explore the endangered Black Oak Savannah ecosystem and learn about the indigenous peoples’ role in the creation and maintenance of the Savannah and how the city currently continues to restore it through yearly burns. 1:30-3 pm. Free. Suggested donation $2-$5 per person.
