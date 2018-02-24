Family Nature Walk: Know Your Nature
High Park Nature Centre 375 Colborne Lodge, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2Z3
Learn about the plants and animals in High Park from the young naturalists of the High Park Rangers group. 1:30-3 pm. Free, $2-$5 suggested donation. No pre-registration required.
Note: Family Nature Walks take place on wooded trails that are not stroller or wheelchair accessible.
All Ages, Outdoor, Under $10
