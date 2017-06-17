Family Nature Walk – Know Your Nature

High Park Nature Centre 375 Colborne Lodge, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2Z3

Learn about the plants and animals in High Park from the young naturalists of the High Park Eagles group. We will explore woodlands and black oak savannah habitats to learn fascinating facts and connect with the nature surrounding us. 1:30-3 pm. Free ($2-$5 sugg donation).

highparknaturecentre.com/family-nature-walks

