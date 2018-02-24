Family Owl Prowl
High Park Nature Centre 375 Colborne Lodge, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2Z3
Indoor interactive slideshow on owl adaptations, types of owls in High Park, what they eat and more, followed by a night hike through the trails of High Park to explore owl habitat, test out owl calls and try to spot an owl. Feb 24 & Mar 3 from 6-8 pm. $10, kids under 4 free. Pre-register.
NOTE: this event is not wheelchair or stroller accessible.
