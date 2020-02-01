Family Owl Prowl

Join us to learn all about the owls of High Park! We'll begin with an indoor interactive slideshow that focuses on owl adaptations, what they eat, where they live and the different species that can be found in Toronto. There will be a night hike through the trails of High Park to explore owl habitat, try our owl calls and (if we are really lucky) maybe see one of these amazing birds. Please bring a flashlight. 6-8 pm, 7-9 pm and 8-10 pm (adult prowl 18+). $20, children 3 and under free.

highparknaturecentre.com/special-events