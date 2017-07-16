Family Sunday: Outdoor Mosaic Making

to Google Calendar - Family Sunday: Outdoor Mosaic Making - 2017-07-16 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Family Sunday: Outdoor Mosaic Making - 2017-07-16 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Family Sunday: Outdoor Mosaic Making - 2017-07-16 11:00:00 iCalendar - Family Sunday: Outdoor Mosaic Making - 2017-07-16 11:00:00

Gardiner Museum of Ceramic Art 111 Queen’s Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C7

Join us for this special outdoor Family Sunday. In conjunction with the Community Arts Space programme, Waterloo Architecture’s What Makes a Space a Place?, we will sculpt starfish out of clay and multicolour seeds to decorate mosaic benches extending onto the sidewalk. 11 am-3 pm. Free w/ registration.

Info

Gardiner Museum of Ceramic Art 111 Queen’s Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C7 View Map

Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Family Sunday: Outdoor Mosaic Making - 2017-07-16 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Family Sunday: Outdoor Mosaic Making - 2017-07-16 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Family Sunday: Outdoor Mosaic Making - 2017-07-16 11:00:00 iCalendar - Family Sunday: Outdoor Mosaic Making - 2017-07-16 11:00:00

Best Restaurants
and Bar Guides

NOW Readers’ Choice 2017 nominations are open!

This week in Print