Family Sunday: Outdoor Mosaic Making
Gardiner Museum of Ceramic Art 111 Queen’s Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C7
Join us for this special outdoor Family Sunday. In conjunction with the Community Arts Space programme, Waterloo Architecture’s What Makes a Space a Place?, we will paint tiles and use them to decorate mosaic benches extending onto the sidewalk. Tile-painting will take place in the front plaza. 11 am-3 pm. Free w/ registration.
