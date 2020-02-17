Family Winter Fun Day at Fort York
Fort York 250 Fort York Blvd, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3K9
Day of creative crafts and other fun activities, pop-up performances and exhibitions. heck out the 1826 kitchen and try some baked goods and cider prepared over the hearth. 10 am-5 pm. Free.
facebook.com/events/1072641423095983
Don’t forget to bring skates so you can glide around The Bentway Skate Trail beneath the Gardiner Expressway from noon until 9 pm.
Info
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events