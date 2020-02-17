Family Winter Fun Day at Fort York

to Google Calendar - Family Winter Fun Day at Fort York - 2020-02-17 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Family Winter Fun Day at Fort York - 2020-02-17 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Family Winter Fun Day at Fort York - 2020-02-17 10:00:00 iCalendar - Family Winter Fun Day at Fort York - 2020-02-17 10:00:00

Fort York 250 Fort York Blvd, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3K9

Day of creative crafts and other fun activities, pop-up performances and exhibitions. heck out the 1826 kitchen and try some baked goods and cider prepared over the hearth. 10 am-5 pm. Free.

facebook.com/events/1072641423095983

Don’t forget to bring skates so you can glide around The Bentway Skate Trail beneath the Gardiner Expressway from noon until 9 pm.

Info

Fort York 250 Fort York Blvd, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3K9 View Map
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events
to Google Calendar - Family Winter Fun Day at Fort York - 2020-02-17 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Family Winter Fun Day at Fort York - 2020-02-17 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Family Winter Fun Day at Fort York - 2020-02-17 10:00:00 iCalendar - Family Winter Fun Day at Fort York - 2020-02-17 10:00:00