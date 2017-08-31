Fan Expo Canada

Celebration of comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming. Meet Tim Curry, Meat Loaf, Barry Bostwick and others at the Rocky Horror Picture Show Experience. Other celebrity guests include Nathan Fillion, James Marsters, Famke Janssen, Stephen Amell, Billie Piper, Caleb McLaughlin, Felicia Day, Khary Payton, Jim Lee and many others.

Check out a Doctor Who-themed escape room and Jabba the Hutt's Palace; try Fan Expo speed dating, wander through the Artists' Alley, Kids Zone, Cosplay kick-off party, the giant exhibitor area and more.

Aug 31-Sep 3, Thu 4-9 pm, Fri-Sat 10 am-7 pm, Sun 10 am-5 pm. $25-$65/day, child (6-12) $10, full pass from $125.