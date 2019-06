Fan Expo 2019

FAN EXPO Canada celebrates 25 years of inviting fans far and wide to discover, celebrate and belong with us. Celebrity guests, cosplay parties, gaming, vendors, Family Zone, parties and much more.

August 22-25, Thu 4-9 pm, Fri-Sat 10 am-7 pm, Sun 10 am-5 pm. Tickets starting at $20, available now at fanexpocanada.com/tickets

#FXC25