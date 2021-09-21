Fan Expo Canada

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Pop culture fest with cosplay, anime, gaming and cult celebs including Star Trek’s George Takei and William Shatner, Justice League’s.
Pop culture fest with cosplay, anime, gaming and cult celebs including Star Trek’s George Takei and William Shatner, Justice League’s Ray Fisher, DC Comics publisher Jim Lee and the stars of Wynonna Earp, among others. Oct 22-24. Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building, 222 Bremner. $35-$159. fanexpohq.com
Location Address - 222 Bremner
Event Price - $35-$159