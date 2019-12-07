FAN EXPO Holiday Market

Metro Toronto Convention Centre South Bldg 222 Bremner Blvd, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2L9

The ultimate one-day holiday shopping event for geeks of all fandoms - with over 100+ vendors and comic creators participating bringing together the latest comics, collectibles, original artwork and prints, toys, clothing, fandom accessories, games, and so much more. Discover, Celebrate and Belong!

December 7, 11 am-5 pm. $10, kids 12 and under free with a paying adult. 

https://www.fanexpocanada.com/holidaymarket/en/home.html

Festive Season
All Ages, Partner
Community Events
