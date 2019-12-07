FAN EXPO Holiday Market

The ultimate one-day holiday shopping event for geeks of all fandoms - with over 100+ vendors and comic creators participating bringing together the latest comics, collectibles, original artwork and prints, toys, clothing, fandom accessories, games, and so much more. Discover, Celebrate and Belong!

December 7, 11 am-5 pm. $10, kids 12 and under free with a paying adult.

https://www.fanexpocanada.com/holidaymarket/en/home.html