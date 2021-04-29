NOW MagazineAll EventsFanny

Hot Docs conference presents a live virtual pocket concert by the band starring in the film FANNY: The Right to Rock, a film by Bobbi Jo Hart. May 5 at 5 pm. Free. https://www.hotdocs.ca/p/live-events#fanny

 

2021-05-05 @ 05:00 PM to
2021-05-05 @ 06:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

