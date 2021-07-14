Fanny: The Right To Rock

Hot Docs and City of Toronto’s DriveInTO program screening of Bobbi-Jo Hart’s film. Jul 23 at 9:30 pm. Free. Reserve Ontario Place, 955 Lake Shore Blvd W. https://ontarioplace.com/en/special_programs/drive-in-to

FANNY tracks the early success and influence of a scrappy garage band in sunny Sacramento. Despite being the first all-woman band to release an LP with a major record label, and amassing a core of die-hard fans—including stars like David Bowie—Fanny all but disappeared from the annals of rock history…until now.