Fantastic Beasts™: The Wonder of Nature is an exhibition created by Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and the Natural History Museum in London. It explores the links between the magical creatures of the wizarding world and the remarkable animals in our natural world, encouraging a greater connection to our planet and empowering us all to be advocates for its care. You will be awed by the powerful combination of science, nature, and imagination as you explore fantastic beasts in all their forms and learn how these animals inspired some of the world’s most incredible stories and folklore.

June 11, 2022 to January 2, 2023. Public tickets go on sale in May 2022.

Royal Ontario Museum, 100 Queens Park. rom.on.ca.