Fantastic Fairies
High Park Nature Centre 375 Colborne Lodge, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2Z3
There are many ideal places for fairy homes. With so many fairy supplies available such as acorn cap cups, pine needle brooms and birch bark beds, High Park just might be a magical fairyland. Fun family walk which will stimulate your imagination and open your senses. 1:30-3 pm. $2-$5 suggested donation.
All Ages, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events