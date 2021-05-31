NOW MagazineAll EventsFashion Art Toronto Virtual Fashion Week

Fashion Art Toronto Virtual Fashion Week

Fashion Art Toronto Virtual Fashion Week

by
18 18 people viewed this event.

Online fashion event will feature 30 Canadian designers showcasing their collections with livestreamed fashion runaways presented at iconic locations around the city. June 2 to 17. http://FashionArtToronto.ca

 

Date And Time

2021-06-02 to
2021-06-17
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.