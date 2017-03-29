Fashion's Deep Water Impacts

WaterDocs screening of the documentary RiverBlue (2016, 90 minutes), followed by discussion on the how the global fashion industry affects the environment. Panelists are Lisa Mazzotta and Roger Williams (the film's co-producers); Kelly Drennan (Fashion Takes Action); Kelly Okamura (gooderGoods) and Elizabeth Hendricks (World Wildlife Fund Canada). Moderated by environmental journalist/NOW Magazine columnist Adria Vasil. 6:30-10 pm. Free. RSVP.

OISE 252 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario View Map

