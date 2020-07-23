NOW MagazineAll EventsFast Romantics

Fast Romantics

20
Aug

Fast Romantics

by
 
62 people viewed this event.

Album release party streamed live from the Dakota Tavern. 9 pm. $9. Tickets at https://sidedooraccess.com/shows/nK5myE4tLsHs42NLoLTn

 

Date And Time

2020-08-20 @ 09:00 PM
 

Location

 

Venue

Virtual Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music
 
 

Location Page

Virtual Event

 

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.