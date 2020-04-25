Faux Frolic Fibre Festival

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Vendors will complete ‘takeovers’ of the Toronto Knitters Guild’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, host video tours of their spaces, and virtual chats with knitting celebs, including local fibre VIP Kate Atherley. April 25-June 30.

Follow the Toronto Knitters Guild social accounts for updates: Instagram: @torontoknittersguild, Facebook: facebook.com/toknittersguild

Free
