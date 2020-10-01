NOW MagazineAll EventsFaye Webster

Faye Webster

Faye Webster

by
50 50 people viewed this event.

Livestream concert from Chase Park Transduction in Athens, GA. Oct 6 at 9 pm. $12.

https://noonchorus.com/collective-concerts-faye-w/?mc_cid=cfcb67b862&mc_eid=01062e1698

 

Date And Time

2020-10-06 @ 09:00 PM to
2020-10-06 @ 11:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.