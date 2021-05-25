NOW MagazineAll EventsF*ck Shit Up! A Trans and Non- Binary Cabaret

F*ck Shit Up! A Trans and Non- Binary Cabaret

Drag, burlesque, music and more, produced and hosted by Babia Majora and Fluffy Soufflé.  June 25 from 4:30-5:30 pm. http://pridetoronto.com

 

Date And Time

2021-06-25 @ 04:30 PM to
2021-06-25 @ 05:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Community Events

Event Tags

