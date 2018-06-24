Fearless Aging For Body & Soul
Centre for Social Innovation Annex 720 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2R4
Afraid of aging? Imagine moving into this older phase of your life with confidence, grace and supportive fellow travellers. Learn practical tools to meet and conquer your fears, create safe spaces, celebrate your accomplishments and move fully into the pleasures and opportunities of getting older and take home earth-friendly, body & soul nourishing anti-aging products. 6:30 pm. $100. Pre-register.
