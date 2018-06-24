Fearless Aging For Body & Soul

to Google Calendar - Fearless Aging For Body & Soul - 2018-06-24 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fearless Aging For Body & Soul - 2018-06-24 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fearless Aging For Body & Soul - 2018-06-24 18:30:00 iCalendar - Fearless Aging For Body & Soul - 2018-06-24 18:30:00

Centre for Social Innovation Annex 720 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2R4

Afraid of aging? Imagine moving into this older phase of your life with confidence, grace and supportive fellow travellers. Learn practical tools to meet and conquer your fears, create safe spaces, celebrate your accomplishments and move fully into the pleasures and opportunities of getting older and take home earth-friendly, body & soul nourishing anti-aging products. 6:30 pm. $100. Pre-register.

Info
Centre for Social Innovation Annex 720 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2R4 View Map
Health & Wellness
647-827-6968
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Fearless Aging For Body & Soul - 2018-06-24 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fearless Aging For Body & Soul - 2018-06-24 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fearless Aging For Body & Soul - 2018-06-24 18:30:00 iCalendar - Fearless Aging For Body & Soul - 2018-06-24 18:30:00