A Feast for the Senses is an evening to celebrate the essence of sensuality in its many forms. Enjoy Tastings of wine and flavored lubes, Belgiant chocolates, music by Little Coyote & Evie Wilder, exhibit by Sexual Fruit artist Marijke Bouchier and more at this benefit for Bad Subject and Love Consent Collective. 7:30 pm. $25.

thenookieshop.com/products/a-feast-for-the-senses // support@thenookieshop.com