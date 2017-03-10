Feathers Of Fire: A Persian Epic

Tirgan and the Aga Khan Museum present an all-ages cinematic shadow play by Hamid Rahmanian. Puppets, costumes, masks, scenography and digital animation are used in this play about star-crossed lovers Zaul and Rudabeh (from the 10th-century Persian epic Shahnameh) and their triumph over inconceivable odds. Mar 10-12, Fri-Sat 8 pm, mat Sat-Sun 3 pm. $25-$85. In the George Weston Recital Hall.