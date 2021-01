Sudden Spark Collective presents an outdoor rom-com about dating six feet part. Created by and starring Ellen Denny & Emilio Vieira

Directed by Mairi Babb. He’s looking for feelings, she’s looking for a rebound… To stave off the pandemic blues, two mismatched millennials try their hand at ‘short distance dating’, but can they keep things from getting complicated? Feb 14-Mar 7. 6 and 8 pm. $25. Reserve. http://februarytheplay.com