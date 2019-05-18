Fedina Toussaint

Fedana Toussaint also known as Fefe is releasing her first book called “Counting Bodies.” This is a compilation of passionately written poetry that emotionally and vulnerably challenges love, life, mental health, and the issues plaguing relations in the technological era such as unfaithfulness, broken hearts, unrequited love, trauma and open wounds so intimately through clear communication, that anyone can find a piece of themselves within its pages. Fefe has set to skip past the color of roses and get to the raw point as authentically as she could in a millennial like tone hoping to foster open discussions on topics that are too easily glossed over. Book launch for Counting Bodies, signing, live performances and dinner. 7-10 pm. $25. includes copy of book. eventbrite.ca/e/counting-bodies-tickets-60679046662