#FeelsLikeHome
Robert McLaughlin Gallery 72 Queen (Oshawa), Oshawa, Ontario L1H 3Z3
Crowd-sourced exhibition, Apr 28-Aug 26.
Members of the community are invited to participate in this exhibition by hashtagging photos that reflect what home means to then with #feelslikehome. Submitted images will be printed and included in a crowd-sourced exhibition project that illustrates how home and a sense of community can be one and the same.
Info
Robert McLaughlin Gallery 72 Queen (Oshawa), Oshawa, Ontario L1H 3Z3 View Map
Art