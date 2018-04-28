#FeelsLikeHome

Robert McLaughlin Gallery 72 Queen (Oshawa), Oshawa, Ontario L1H 3Z3

Crowd-sourced exhibition, Apr 28-Aug 26.

Members of the community are invited to participate in this exhibition by hashtagging photos that reflect what home means to then with #feelslikehome. Submitted images will be printed and included in a crowd-sourced exhibition project that illustrates how home and a sense of community can be one and the same.

http://rmg.on.ca/exhibitions/feelslikehome

