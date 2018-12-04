Feet On The Ground: Freedom In My Bones
The Barbra Schlifer Commemorative Clinic and the Gardiner Museum have partnered for more than a decade to provide an expressive arts group for women survivors of violence. Led by art therapist Suzanne Thomson and ceramic artist Jess Riva Cooper, the group’s participants will share their work and raise public awareness about violence against women in a sensitive, informed, and compelling art exhibit. Dec 4-11. Included w/ general admission.
