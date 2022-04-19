Readers' Choice 2021

Apr 19, 2022

Based in Colombia’s capital Bogotá, Felipe Gordon is a renaissance man. The producer, multi-instrumentalist, DJ and label head is nothing short of a phenom, effortlessly fusing complex sound combinations from Jazz samples to flowing pianos and acid bass lines into hugely exciting and unique house records. It’s a sound which comes together perfectly to create tracks which have been moving waves worldwide over the last couple of years.

Friday May 13 and Saturday May 14 at 9:30 pm. $25. Handlebar, 159 Augusta. 19+

Location Address - 159 Augusta Avenue, Toronto, ON, M5T 2L4

Event Price - $25

Fri, May 13th, 2022 @ 09:30 PM
to Sat, May 14th, 2022 @ 11:30 PM

Handlebar

Concert or Performance

Music

