Toronto Consort multi-media experience with musical traditions of singer-drummers Shirley Hay and Marylin George, and English, French and Italian Renaissance vocal and instrumental works by composers like Janequin, Purcell, Gibbons and Ravenscroft. 8 pm, May 8 & 9. 3:30 pm, May 10. Tickets from $15-$79.

torontoconsort.org/concerts-tickets/2019-2020-the-fellowship-of-early-music/fellowship-of-creatures