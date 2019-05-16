Female Rabbis: Agents Of Change/Preservers Of Tradition

Wolfond Centre 36 Harbord, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1G2

This panel of five path-breaking female rabbis – Reform, Conservative, Reconstructionist, and the first Orthodox ordained woman to use the title Rabbi, plus the moderator who has forged her Rabbinic path non-denominationally— will share insights, experiences and questions for people of all religions. 7:30 pm. Free. 

Free
