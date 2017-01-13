Embodied Resitance: Feminist Art Conference 2017

OCAD U 100 McCaul, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1W1

Exhibit Jan 10-24 (free), reception 7 pm Jan 19, conference 10 am-7 pm Jan 21 ($20-$100, register factoronto.org).Satellite exhibits at Yok U, Oise, City Hall, the Theatre Centre.

OCAD University, Great Hall & Anniversary Gallery, 100 McCaul Street

Free

Join the Feminist Art Conference for an evening of music, celebration, and art. The exhibition runs until January 24. For a detailed list of artists, visit: https://factoronto.org.

