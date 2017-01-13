Feminist Debaters 2017
Victory Café 581 Markham, Toronto, Ontario M6G 2L7
Individuals from Toronto's theatre and comedy community go head-to-head in a battle of feminist wits plus drinks and dancing to say good-bye to The Victory Café. Hosted by Jess Beaulieu. Jan 29 from 7-10 pm. $15.
All proceeds from the event in support of the premiere of Liars At A Funeral by Sophia Fabiilli, directed by Ali Joy Richardson, and produced by Laura Jabalee Johnston.
Info
Stage
Comedy, Theatre