Feminist Debaters 2017

Individuals from Toronto's theatre and comedy community go head-to-head in a battle of feminist wits plus drinks and dancing to say good-bye to The Victory Café. Hosted by Jess Beaulieu. Jan 29 from 7-10 pm. $15.

All proceeds from the event in support of the premiere of Liars At A Funeral by Sophia Fabiilli, directed by Ali Joy Richardson, and produced by Laura Jabalee Johnston.

facebook.com/events/1379104665474735