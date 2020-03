Duality presents a dance show performed by an all-Black female cast, celebrating iconic Black female artists like Tina Turner, Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson and Beyoncé.

March 20-22, Fri 8 pm, Sat 5 & 9 pm, Sun 3 & 7 pm. $35.

facebook.com/events/2497385467238499

eventbrite.ca/e/95956886631