Fempocalypse: A Cabaret For International Women's Day

Ernest Balmer Studio 9 Trinity, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3C4

Ten female-identifying creators respond to the current political climate with their art. Performances include comedy, burlesque, spoken word & more. 8-11 pm, in Studio 316. Pwyc, $5 suggested, all proceeds benefit the Native Women's Association of Canada.

Presented by the Young Innovators with the support of Nightwood Theatre

Ernest Balmer Studio 9 Trinity, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3C4

