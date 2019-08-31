Joncro, Burner, Humanities, Spirit Desire, Summons, WitchxHat, TV Dinner
Grand Gerrard Theatre 1035 Gerrard E, Toronto, Ontario M4M 1Z6
Festival Lingua Franca #3 - Day 2: The Maroon Wars, 7 pm, all ages. $10-$15.
Festival Lingua Franca #3 is A multi-day DIY festival dedicated to showcasing and celebrating the People of colour in the loud rock scene with a focus on the Black, Latinx, and Caribbean communities organized and run by Daniel G.Wilson.
Info
Grand Gerrard Theatre 1035 Gerrard E, Toronto, Ontario M4M 1Z6 View Map
Music
Folk/Blues/Country/World