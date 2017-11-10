Festival of Arabic Music & Arts: Faia Younan

Isabel Bader Theatre 93 Charles W, Toronto, Ontario

In spring 2015, Younan decided to follow her passion to become a professional singer and moved to Beirut to pursue a career in Arabic music. Younan believes in dedicating their art to humanitarian causes, especially these days and their work to call for an end to war in Syria and the Middle East.7:30 pm. $35-$45.

