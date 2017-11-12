Nasser Shamma

Festival of Arabic Music & Arts presents Shamma, one of the top 5 Oud masters in the World. Shamma sought out and located the blueprints for the Oud designed by Al Farabi in the 9th Century AD, and was the first artist to construct it and play it to an audience of Oud scholars. The Farabi Oud produces 4 musical octaves as opposed to the normal 2, thus giving the player a vast area to improvise. 6 pm. $55-$65.