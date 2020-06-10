Festival of Live Digital Art (FOLDA)

Festival of 14 performances, dialogues and events. The festival is sharing a livestream tool-kit with all participating artists to help experiment with the best way to share their work through digital platforms. Jun 10-13. folda.ca

Some highlights included are:

A Reason for Gathering hosted by The Chop- opens the Festival of Digital Art on Wednesday June 10 at 7:30 p.m. The discussion will include artists participating in the festival and explore how they are making art through the current crisis.

Field Notes from the Future, with Sea Sick’s Alanna Mitchell - Alanna Mitchell’s acclaimed production about the state of the global ocean explores the idea that the ocean contains the switch of life. Not land, not the atmosphere. The ocean. And that switch can be turned off. In this powerful story Mitchell uses science and wit to tell us about her journey to the bottom of the ocean, the demons she discovers there, and her hope for the future. June 11 at 7:30 PM EST through a livestream from Toronto.

May I Take Your Arm - a sound immersive tactile performance, reimagined as an online performance during a global pandemic when we are not, pointedly, taking each other's arms. Available via livestream on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Infinitely Yours - Further pushing her medium of layered projections, Miwa Matreyek creates an emotional, dream-like meditation on climate change and the anthropocene - the proposed current era where human influence has affected almost all realms of earth’s natural systems. Miwa’s shadow traverses macro and micro scales, as her silhouette shape-shifts to experience the world from various perspectives through a livestream from Los Angeles on Friday, June 12 at 10:30 PM.

iskwē - One of Canada’s leading Indigenous artists will perform from her award-winning 2017 album, The Fight Within, and her recently released album acakosik which she was touring across North American in 2020 before the start of COVID-19. Her livestream will take place on Friday, June 13 at 9:00 p.m.