15th Annual CaribbeanTales International Film Festival

CaribbeanTales celebrates a milestone 15 years with a phenomenal lineup of films from the Caribbean Diaspora. 9 theme nights, 30+ films at this online festival. Sept 9–Oct 2. https://caribbeantalesfestival.com

Our opening night’s theme of “The Trini In Me” kicks off CTFF 2020 on Sept 9 with a focus on Trinidadian filmmakers and the International premiere of Grace & Saleem directed by Jian Hennings.