19th annual Female Eye Film Festival

The Female Eye Film Festival (FeFF) founded by Canadian filmmaker Leslie Ann Coles, celebrates its 19th year March 8–28, 2021. Films from Canada and around the world will be screened on Encore+ and on Digital TIFF Bell Lightbox. The Female Eye Film Festival is an international competitive women’s film festival providing an exclusive showcase for Canadian and international independent filmmakers. FeFF pays tribute to the best and most creative the film and television industry has to offer, bridging the gap between the written, visual, and media arts. This year FeFF will present a strong slate of female directed films, digitally, and free to the public. Films from across North America with foreign films from Hungary, Taiwan, Japan, Costa Rica, Germany, United Kingdom, Iran, Australia, New Zealand, China, and Russia on digital TIFF Bell Lightbox, March 26 to 28.

FeFF 2021 will commence, March 8th, on International Women’s Day (IWD) with a special FeFF Best in The Biz Tribute and Maverick Award to be presented to filmmaker, Patricia Rozema, followed by a screening of I’ve Heard the Mermaids Singing.

Telefilm Canada presents the Canadian features program including Rustic Oracle by Sonia Bonspille Boileau, Queen of the Andres by Jillian Acreman, The Curse of Willow Song, directed by Karen Lam, Little Orphans directed by Ruth Lawrence, and documentaries Sisters: Dream & Variations directed by filmmaker Catherine Legault, and Five Bucks at the Door: The Story of Crocks N Rolls directed by Kirsten Kosloski.

Foreign features include opening gala feature, Pooling to Paradise by Roxy Shih; and the documentary The Invisible Father directed by experimental filmmaker Piero Heliczer, along with outstanding short films.

Premiering at Digital TIFF Bell Lightbox includes feature films Cream, a comedy by Hungarian director Nora Lakos, Small Time directed by Niav Conty, and two breakout features, Taiwanese director/screenwriter Mian-Mian Lu’s Mickey on the Road and Japanese director Yoshino Takemoto’s Left of Chopin.

Documentaries include Six Angry Women, directed by Megan Jones (USA), a bizarre true story of six women who carried out one of the most audacious feminist direct actions in American history; Determined, directed by Melissa Godoy, which follows three women at high risk for Alzheimer’s disease who offer their brains and bodies to a medical study (USA).

Powerful Shorts screened on Digital TIFF Bell Lightbox will celebrate filmmakers from across North America and around the world. Other Highlights: FeFF 2021 premieres ONE(NINE), executive produced by FeFF Honorary Director Ingrid Veninger – nine chapters directed by nine notable Canadian filmmakers, among them Mina Shum and Jennifer Podemski, which links to COVID-19 – is making its world premiere at the festival.

TIFF offers screenings, lectures, discussions, festivals, workshops, events, professional development and opportunities to meet, hear, and learn from filmmakers from Canada and around the world. Encore+ showcases acclaimed Canadian films, documentaries, and television shows in English and French and by Indigenous creators.

Encore+ screenings are FREE to view on any screen worldwide: March 8–28. http://www.encoreplusmedia.ca

TIFF tickets are available at http://digitalTIF.net March 26–28.

