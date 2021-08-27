2 Rivers Remix: “WE ARE STILL HERE!” Indigenous Music Feast/Fundraiser streams

2 Rivers Remix’s FREE celebration of Indigenous artists from across Turtle Island returns with a 3-day streaming feast/fundraising concert – Saturday, September 4 to Monday, September 6.

2 Rivers Remix Society (2RMX) announces its 4th annual Feast of Contemporary Indigenous Music – a 3-day virtual streaming feast presenting more than 33 Indigenous performances. Featured artists include: Polaris Prize winner Lido Pimienta with her Afro/Indigenous/Columbian punk/folk artistry, Digging Roots, the JUNO Winning folk-rockers; Northern Star Leela Gilday; Hip-hop pioneer Kinnie Starr; Shawnee Kish, CBC 2020 Searchlight winner; and Amanda Rheaume, Canadian Folk Music Award winner for Aboriginal Songwriter of the year.

After the June 30 fire that incinerated the village of Tl’Kemstin/Lytton (including the 2RMX live festival site and office), “WE ARE STILL HERE!” online feast will fundraise to support Nlaka’pamux/Lytton Fire Evacuees (donate at help.2rmx.ca). Under our ongoing theme Decolonise 2.0, 2RMX 2021 commemorates the 1911 signing by the Chiefs of 8 Indigenous Nations of a Memorial to Frank Oliver, Federal Minister of the Interior, expressing dire concerns about the theft of their lands, culture and rights by the “BC” government. The attempted erasure of Indigenous culture is ongoing, as shown by confirmation of thousands of unmarked of Indigenous child graves at Indian Residential Schools across Canada.

Sunday, September 6th, from 4 pm/PDT to 8 pm/PDT, 2RMX presents a special live stream showcasing the Grammy-nominated Native North America (NNA) project (co-produced with Voluntary By Nature and Toronto’s Small World Music). The Artists on NNA are legendary Indigenous musicians, including: the first Indigenous JUNO award winner Lawrence Martin, Willy Mitchell and Willie Thrasher. This Native North America gathering will also feature a Tribute to NNA artist Willie Dunn, the ground-breaking Indigenous Musician/Filmmaker/Activist who would have turned 80 this year. For more info and to register goto virtualfeast.ca