The 13th annual EcoFair (Nov 4-7) is free, informative, family-friendly and fun. Register HERE for online eco- webinars, films, games, workshops, and exhibitor booths showcasing non-profits and businesses. Visit the website for details about the in-life bike ride and all EcoFair events. Learn about solutions, celebrate progress, promote change, and be inspired to take action in our own lives.

With the slogan “The green new decade is underway!” the 2021 EcoFair Toronto informs and inspires greener and more sustainable choices in our communities and daily lives. As always, the EcoFair showcases trail-blazing environmental non-profits and environmentally-friendly businesses to celebrate their success and inspire everyone to join them in taking action.

Don’t miss the EcoFair Launch Webinar Nov 4

Play Eco-Games on Nov 5, fun for adults and kids

Hop on your bike for the Humber Bike EcoTour on Nov 6

Watch & discuss Eco-films Nov 4-7

Meet Eco-exhibitors and learn more in interactive Workshops Nov 4-7

Together at the EcoFair, let’s learn about solutions, celebrate progress, promote change, and be inspired to take action in our own lives. A more sustainable future awaits!

As always, the EcoFair is organized 100% by volunteers. This event is the 13th Annual EcoFair at the Barns, this year mostly online – except for the in-life bike ride! Visit the website for schedule and details.

Co-hosted by Green Neighbours Network of Toronto and Transition Toronto.