2021 World of Jazz Festival

Featuring 17 ensembles over 2 days, local audiences can participate in a jazz jam session as well as enjoy live.

Sep 3, 2021

Featuring 17 ensembles over 2 days, local audiences can participate in a jazz jam session as well as enjoy live music performances throughout Brampton and at restaurants in the downtown core, which include jazz, blues, funk, soul, fusion, Latin & Caribbean jazz, and more. Sep 11 from 8:30 am-9 pm. Free. worldofjazz.ca

World-wide audiences can watch a live virtual concert from Koerner Hall, Sep 12 from 1-7:30 pm. Acts include: Kirk MacDonald & Pat LaBarbera – Trane of Thought: A Tribute to John Coltrane, Big Butter & Egg Men, Saint “O”, Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar, Son D’Aqui: A Tribute to the Fania Label and Rob Tardik. Free. worldofjazz.ca

Sat, Sep 11th, 2021 @ 08:30 AM to
Sun, Sep 12th, 2021 @ 07:30 PM

45 Main Street South Brampton, Downtown Brampton & Koerner Hall (Toronto)

Concert or Performance

Music

