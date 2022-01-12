The 2022 Next Stage Theatre Festival will present exciting and expansive digital offerings, including dance, musical theatre, gaming, stand-up comedy, traditional theatre and more. Next Stage welcomes a curious audience who are ready for fun, satirical and challenging shows with themes around identity, aging and desire.

The Next Stage Theatre Festival will begin with four Digital Series presentations. Stories of a Dish, and The Sunglasses Monologue, will be available on-demand starting January 19, with live digital presentations of The Complex opening January 19, and Saving Wonderland opening January 20. The Next Stage Theatre Festival will then continue with digital drops of Bremen Town, Heart of a Dog, She’s Not Special, Stand Up Comedy, Tango In The Dark, and Ursa: A Folk Musical featuring live-to-tape performances for on-demand viewing. These shows, except for Tango In The Dark, will be recorded live at Ada Slaight Hall at Daniels Spectrum and made available to audiences for online viewing as early as January 24.

Tickets are on sale now for the four original Next Stage digital shows, with on-sale dates for remaining shows to be announced.

All in-person ticket-holders will be contacted to confirm their tickets are converted to allow them access to the digital screenings.