The Dragon is roaring back to Life!

With the announcement of the 2022 Toronto Dragon Festival, The Reflection Water Show will land on Toronto’s iconic Reflecting Pool in Nathan Phillips Square in a much more spectacular fashion.

Prepare to dazzle Toronto and the world, Canadian Association of Chinese Performing Arts will present you the 3rd Toronto Dragon Festival, featuring the unprecedented water show extravaganza performed on Nathan Phillips Square from September 2 to 4. Paused for two challenging years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 Toronto Dragon Festival will re-introduce the legend of the dragon, unfold a dynamic story of the dragon’s descendants, take over the stage by performing your favourite Kung Fu, traditional fashion show, acrobatics, and dance.

Combining the incredible Kung Fu masters, Walk-On-Water runway fashion show, lion dance on high poles, and the mostly beloved dragon dances, The Reflection Water Show is more versatile than you previously experienced, offering the exciting traditional and modern entertainments ready to impress Toronto and the world.

Lamb skewers, wonton soup, charcoaled squid, and so many more mouth-watering street foods at the festival, you will enjoy more than a hundred authentic and diversified Chinese delightful tastes while watching the Show. Dozens of foods, arts, merchandise, and performing arts vendors are ready to walk you through the wonderful journey once the ancient dragon and his descendants completed.

See and experience for yourself! The festival is admission free and family friendly. For more information, please go to the official website: www.dragonfestival.ca. For booth info. please email info@dragonfestival.ca, or contact (647) 808-3881, (647) 298-7626.

Toronto Dragon Festival is a proud partner with Toronto Public Health to set up a Mobile Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic for two days on September 3rd and 4th.